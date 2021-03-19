M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,220 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.