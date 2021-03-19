M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

