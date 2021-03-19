M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

