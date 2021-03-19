M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 415.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

