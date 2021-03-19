M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BC stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

