M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

