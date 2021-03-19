M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CDK Global by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CDK Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.90 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

