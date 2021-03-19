M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,599 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.