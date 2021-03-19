M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,561 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -183.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

