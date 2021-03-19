M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,561 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 623.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -183.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

