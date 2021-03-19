M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,922 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $405.62 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.