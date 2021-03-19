M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,922 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $405.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.63. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.