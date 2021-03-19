M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,501 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

