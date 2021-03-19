M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,050 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.