M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,092 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

