M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,812 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

