M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,354 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 214,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,107. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

