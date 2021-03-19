M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,589 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

