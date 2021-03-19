M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

