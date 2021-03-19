M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.90 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.