M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.