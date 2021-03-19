M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $773,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30.

