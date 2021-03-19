M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

