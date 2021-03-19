MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,835 shares of company stock worth $1,333,074 over the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MTBC by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. MTBC has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTBC will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

