MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.