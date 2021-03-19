MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $6.10 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

