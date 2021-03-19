Multiplier Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,559.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Multiplier has a market cap of $45.82 million and approximately $172,559.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00452067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00664648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

