MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,362.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $3.60 million and $48,362.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

