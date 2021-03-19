Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $7,585.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

