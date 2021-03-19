Namecoin Trading Up 2.6% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.37 million and $134,614.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,853.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.00921040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.02 or 0.00385736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.