NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown Sells 4,754 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $305,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J. Chad Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 895,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,963. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

