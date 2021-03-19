NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $49,486.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

