Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $157,762.38 and $408,045.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,926,793 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

