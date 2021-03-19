National Bankshares Boosts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 595,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,168. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.