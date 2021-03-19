National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as high as $38.34. National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 62,198 shares traded.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

