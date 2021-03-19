National Bankshares Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.54.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,156. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$30.40 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

