National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 886.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.