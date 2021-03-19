National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 928 by UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 843.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 886.29. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.