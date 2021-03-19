National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 970 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

