National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,356 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of National Retail Properties worth $83,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

