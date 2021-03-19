Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Nautilus worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $5,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

