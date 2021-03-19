Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

