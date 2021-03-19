Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NLS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

