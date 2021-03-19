Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

