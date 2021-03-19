Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

