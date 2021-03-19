Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Navigator has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.