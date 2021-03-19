Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $12.29. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 4,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

