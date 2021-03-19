NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $226.48

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.48 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 2,563,587 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of £757.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

