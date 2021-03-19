Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.83 ($0.05), with a volume of 356,385 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

