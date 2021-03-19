Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and $896,203.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,624,353 coins and its circulating supply is 17,229,845 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

